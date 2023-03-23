After 9 months of hospitalization, Stefano Tacconi leaves the rehabilitation institute of Alessandria and gets closer to home: the words of his son

Outstanding news for Stefano Tacconi, for his family and for the many fans who have supported him for a year. The former goalkeeper, who had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage on 23 April last year, recently left the rehabilitation clinic where he had been hospitalized for months and was transferred to a facility much closer to his home, for the last part of the journey that will hopefully lead him to a complete recovery.

It’s been 11 months since that damn thing April 23rd in which Tacconi, former Juventus and national goalkeeper, idol of the crowds, accused a sickness and collapsed to the ground in front of his son Andrea.

The hospitalization, the delicate head surgery to reduce the cerebral hemorrhage and the days immediately following had kept everyone in suspense.

After that hurdle, the ex-champion began tough climb to recoverytowards life.

One step at a timewith tenacity, courage, strength and above all with the unconditional love and support of his family, Stefano started to improve.

Credit: andre_tacconi – Instagram

Last Christmas, for example, his son Andrea had posted a video on social media showing his dad taking a few steps in the corridors of the Borsalinoa rehabilitation institution in Alexandria.

How is Stefano Tacconi today

In these days, after difficult months but also full of satisfactions and improvements, Stefano Tacconi has left the Borsalino.

The same administration of the structure took care of announcing it, which recalled step by step the path of Stefano Tacconi and his astounding improvements which he has had in recent months.

To help himundoubtedly underlined the tenacity, commitment, humor and remarkable physical prowess.

The former Juventus player will continue his recovery journey in another facility in Lombardy, closer to his home. The son Andrewexcited, commented as follows:

It was a long journey in Alessandria, where they saved dad’s life, from today this journey will continue in Lombardy but we will never forget everything they did for my father and the support they gave us too. The road is still long but as I always have I will keep you informed ❤️

Among the first to comment on Andrea Tacconi’s post and show their joy for this important step towards Stefano’s recovery, Ariadne Rapaccioni And Federica Cappellettithe wives of the late Sinisa Mihajlovic and Paolo Rossi.