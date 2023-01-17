A statement issued by a team from the Varese Foundation for Anthropological Research in Guatemala, which oversees what it calls LIDAR studies, stated that this is the latest discovery of civilization-specific sites. Maya It is almost three thousand years old and related infrastructure.

The results were first published last month in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica.

All of the newly identified structures were constructed centuries before the emergence of the largest Mayan city, which was followed by great human achievements in mathematics and writing.

LIDAR technology uses aircraft to shoot pulses of light into dense forests, allowing researchers to clear vegetation and explore ancient buildings below.

Among the details unearthed in the latest analysis, the researchers said, was the first system of its kind in the ancient world of extended “rapid or hyper-highway” rock roads.