The asteroid, the size of which is twice the length of the New York Statue of Liberty, will approach the Earth as close as possible on June 25, writes about it Daily Express with reference to NASA.

We are talking about asteroid 441987 (2010 NY65), which is 187 meters long. The celestial body moves at a speed of 13.4 kilometers per second.

At the point closest to the Earth, the object will be located from our planet at a distance of more than 15 times the distance from the Earth to the Moon. Despite this, it can be considered an object approaching the planet.

At the end of May, NASA reported that two large asteroids were approaching the Earth. The first of them – JF1 – was supposed to fly near our planet on May 27; the second – KT1 – June 1.

Earlier, on May 14, the RAS reported that there is a possibility of falling celestial bodies whose orbit passes close to the Earth’s orbit, across our planet. Nevertheless, there are systems of robotic telescopes that track the orbits of bodies that are approaching us and can be dangerous.