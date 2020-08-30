The press service of NASA reported that the potentially dangerous asteroid 2011 ES4, the size of a high-rise building, will pass near the Earth on September 1. RIA News.
It is reported that the dimensions of the celestial body are from 22 to 49 meters. According to the space agency, at the minimum distance to the planet – about 120 thousand kilometers – the asteroid will come up at 19.12 Moscow time. The asteroid is moving at 8.16 kilometers per second.
Note that the celestial body was discovered on March 2, 2011. It belongs to the group of “Apollo”, that is, asteroids, whose flight paths cross the Earth’s orbit.
Earlier it was reported that the asteroid 2018 VP1 is approaching the Earth, it will approach the planet on the eve of the US presidential election.
According to scientists, on November 2 at 18:33 Moscow time, a celestial body will fly 384 thousand kilometers from Earth. The probability of colliding with the planet is 0.41%.
Please come, asteroid. Come one and all. Sure hope that Wormwood is among them.
I am so ready for heaven. It is home for me and my loved ones.
Drop right on Putin’s and Trumps heads. Fucking Dick-taters. It’s either the asteroid or me.
With great respect,if you are ready all well and fine .I know that we are in the end times,and I don’t know if you pray for those who are not ready,t I think you should because I would not like to be in their position I sometimes pray for their redemption. I am not perfect so I always pray for Almighty God through his son Jesus Christ to guide me so that I will be ready .
I pray I don’t die alone. Please pray for me my family and I make amends
Please pray that my family and I can make amends before that time
It is amazing to see that one other person believes that this is serious and very possible. I have been trying to inform my family of these things to try and prepare. (A ticket for a bunker) or something. They usually make me seem like the misinformed one, like I’m crazy for reading NASA’s warnings. I believe there is a real chance that it will collide. I was reading about Covid in China wayyy before March 2020… First saw it as a new flu that seemed like nothing. I told family members it would be a trip if that made it to the US… They didn’t even think about it. Yeah… Something is on the way and its been… Millions of years since a big one.