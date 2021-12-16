A newly discovered asteroid will pass near the globe, today, Thursday, called 2021 XC6, with a diameter of 8 meters, moving at a speed of 10.4 km / sec, and it will be at the closest point at a distance of 208,897 km at (08:10 am GMT), and it is not on a collision path with our planet.

And the Jeddah Astronomical Society revealed in a report that the asteroid is very small, according to the standards of standard asteroids, and it will not be visible to the naked eye when approaching, and if we assume that it is on a collision course, it will turn into a fireball while crashing into the top of the Earth’s atmosphere, an event that is repeated several times a year for rocks satellites of this size.

It is estimated that there are hundreds of millions of small asteroids such as 2021 XC6, but they are extremely difficult to detect until they come very close to Earth, and in total the vast majority of them pass safely at much greater distances, usually much farther than the Moon.

It is worth noting that this approach to the asteroid is the closest in the next 10 years, and based on the latest high-resolution orbit calculations by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory it is confirmed that it will not collide with Earth in the near future.