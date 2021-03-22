It crossed the largest asteroid approaching Earth in 2021, yesterday, at a distance of two million kilometers, according to the US space agency “NASA”.

This passage provided astronomers with the opportunity to study a rock that formed at the beginning of the solar system.

This rocky body passed at a distance of nearly five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon, but that was sufficient to consider the event to be a “potential danger.”

NASA counts and records all celestial bodies that may collide with the Earth and cause tremendous damage, as happened with an asteroid that came 66 million years ago on 75% of the living things on Earth.

The asteroid, named “2001 FO 32”, passed at the closest point to the planet at 14:00 GMT Sunday, according to the Paris Observatory.

And NASA stated that he was moving at a speed of 124 thousand kilometers per hour.

This event should allow astronomers to better understand the composition of this rocky body, which is estimated to be 900 meters in diameter.

“When the sun’s rays hit the surface of the asteroid, the minerals in the rock absorb some wavelengths and reflect others,” NASA said.

“By studying the spectrum of light reflected by the surface, astronomers can measure the chemical fingerprints of minerals on the surface of the asteroid,” she added.

The study of asteroids and comets approaching Earth allows scientists to better understand the history and work of the solar system.

It also allows the creation of an important database on potential threats, including rocky objects capable of destroying the planet in one day.