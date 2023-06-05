The city of Foggia ranks number 104 out of 107 in the quality of life ranking in 2022, according to the Sole 24 Ore survey. This position has never risen above 98th place since 2000. Areas contributing to a low ranking are money laundering, where the city takes last place with an average of 9.9 complaints per 100,000 population (source: Public Security – Internal / Istat, 2021), compared to the national average of 2.5. Another factor that negatively affects the quality of life in Foggia is the percentage of employment, which stands at 45.1%, ranking 98th at the national level. In terms of public safety, the city struggles to make its inhabitants feel protected; in fact, due to the multiple robberies, Foggia ranks 102nd. Finally, the low level of education has a significant impact on the quality of life. The capital ranks 105th in this sector, with an average of 45.9% of people with at least a diploma between the ages of 25 and 64, while the national average is 61.7% (source: Istat, 2021).

Associations representing minorities are of fundamental importance for the development of a high quality of life. An example of this commitment is represented by the Arcigay association, which since 1985 has been fighting for equal rights, self-determination and the overcoming of stereotypes and prejudices against LGBT people, fighting all forms of discrimination. (source: Arcigay.it https://www.arcigay.it/chi-siamo/#.ZElYLXZBzDc) Arcigay operates throughout the Italian territory, although it faces several challenges that limit its full development in some Italian cities. Reasons include internal tensions within the group, lack of external financial support and low availability of people who can devote time to volunteering.

This association is configured as an authentic lifesaver for many, such as boys and girls who do not find the courage to do the so-called “coming out”, or to live their sexuality freely. This fear can sometimes result in tragic stories, where individuals feel so little understood by the outside world that they make the drastic decision to take their own lives. An example of this sad reality is the recent story of Antonio Intellicato, a forty-year-old man who committed suicide in 2015 because his family did not accept his homosexuality. Due to his sexual preferences, he was also the victim of a stabbing by his younger brother, who displayed homophobia and violent behavior. The bullying of homosexuals in the Apulian territory is told not only in the news, but also in a documentary entitled “Ikos”, which tells the story of the hell lived by the director Giuseppe Sciarra. The film shows how the protagonist was teased, threatened and often beaten for his attitudes and movements.

These tragedies are often the result of the frustration of living in a heteronormative society, which imposes constraints and restrictions. This abuse can take verbal and physical forms, and is perpetrated by those who have never been educated in diversity. In fact, the Arcigay association in Italy is also committed to sex education and the promotion of respect within the community. The Foggia section, known as “Le Bigotte” and renovated in December 2019, recently opened the Anti-Discrimination Center. This project was realized thanks to the victory of the tender “Puglia Capitale Sociale 3.0”, which supports activities of general interest promoted by Volunteer Organizations. The opportunity offered by the call provided for two funding lines: up to 40,000.00 euros for innovative projects and up to 8,000.00 euros for reimbursements for expenses incurred, with the obligation of traceability and reporting up to 5 years from the start of the project. This financial support has enabled the Foggia branch to develop the Anti-Discrimination Center, providing resources and support to people who are victims of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Through this initiative, Arcigay promotes awareness, information and the fight against all forms of discrimination, helping to create a more inclusive and respectful society for diversity. (source: Regione.puglia.it https://www.regione.puglia.it/web/welfare-diritti-e-cittadinanza/-/pugliacapitalesociale-3.0-per-gli-enti-di-terzo-settore).

The “Le Bigotte” section stood out for its solid structure and received the prize for its well-articulated programme. The Anti-Violence Center was inaugurated in March 2023 and offers a place of support to the LGBTQIA+ community through two main activities. The first consists of a listening desk run by volunteers, who subsequently refer specific cases to voluntary professionals in the legal and psychological fields. The second activity focuses on the formation of Foggia citizens, with the aim of widely disseminating the policy of non-discrimination and equal rights for all. The Antiviolence Center proposes to intervene not only in emergency situations, but also in prevention with weekly training workshops focused on awareness and education. This approach aims to involve not only those who are directly interested, but also families and the entire local community who have an interest in learning about diversity, with a specific desk for university students in the Foggia section. The headquarters also proposes itself as a cultural center, which hosts book presentations and events of all kinds. They recently hosted the editorial staff of La Falla, the free monthly of the LGBT newspaper Cassero of Bologna.

Alice Rizzi, activist and president of Arcigay Foggia is the protagonist who tells the story of the revolution that is taking place in the Foggia area. In 2019, after joining Arcigay for the first time, she was informed that that year would have been the last for the association’s activities in Foggia because the outgoing congress would not have been renewed. Determined not to let this happen, Alice decides to take over the reins of the Committee and, together with other realities involved in the social development of the Italian and Apulian territory, undertakes to rebuild the college for the following year with the name “Le Bigots”. The president recounts that the Committee is made up of about a dozen associations, including institutional groups and informal groups such as the Italian Radicals. There are also about twenty individual citizens who actively participate in the assemblies, who in this period are concentrating their energies on the preparation of the Puglia Pride in Foggia on 10 June 2023.

As regards the financial aspect, “Le Bigotte” by Arcigay Foggia is supported by various sources. The winning tender made it possible to obtain funding to support the rental of the premises and cover the expenses of the various initiatives until 2024. In addition to European funding and donations from members, the association finances itself through the annual subscription of members at the cost of 10 euros. Furthermore, they have created a merchandising that includes T-shirts, canvas bags and key rings with the Le Bigotte logo, which contribute to the association’s income. Another source of income are the various events organized such as aperitifs that are itinerant in various places in Foggia and the province which on the one hand contribute to the financing of the association and on the other allow the community to network. Among the various donations, an important contribution was recently made by the North Face clothing brand, which proposed to the association to be the testimonial of an advertising spot. These different funding sources help Le Bigotte to support its activities and ensure the continuity of the services offered to the LGBTQIA+ community of Foggia.

It is interesting to note the political and social context in which the activity of the Arcigay Foggia “Le Bigotte” association developed. The previous administration’s right-wing political stance appears to have shown a lack of interest in Arcigay, as evidenced by the mayor’s non-attendance at the 2015 Gay Pride event, despite Council usually sponsoring local businesses. Following the commissioner of Foggia for mafia infiltration after having ascertained dirty ties and illicit business, the municipal council had the task of being interested only in purely technical affairs and even currently it is not interested in making the city culturally evolve. Despite this, Alice says that the municipal secretariats are available for requests made by ARCI.

At the end of the interview, more personal questions were asked of the president. Alice’s answer to the question of how her city of origin could affect her love sphere states that we are all influenced by our “comfort zone”. This implies that living in a city like Foggia, with limited spaces and fewer opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community, would not have changed his way of life much compared to other places with more meeting opportunities and greater tolerance. This response suggests that while the local context may have an impact on daily life and social opportunities, it is the individual’s ability to create safe and welcoming spaces that can make the difference.

When asked about the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community with the Meloni government and its right-wing political line, his answer is very clear and direct. Alice says the community is under attack and that the results of a conservative right can already be seen with the rainbow family provisions limiting the rights of non-biological mothers. The president of Arcigay Foggia underlines that the Italian government has allies in Europe who share transphobic and homophobic positions, and that the rights won must not be taken for granted. There are not enough laws to protect the LGBTQIA + community and she cites the example of the sinking of the Zan DDL, underlining the lack of a family law to protect rainbow families. But the president says that the community is ready to give battle and that this will be demonstrated during the Pride.

Finally, Alice answers the question about why Gay Pride day is so important by emphasizing how this occasion is fundamental for her community because every day it experiences a process of invisibility, especially for transsexuals. Indeed, transgender people face unique challenges and are often subjected to discrimination, prejudice and violence. Pride therefore becomes a moment of visibility, affirmation and support for trans people and for the entire LGBTQIA+ community.