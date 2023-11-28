The ADAF studies 40 deaths of tourists since 1996 linked to this medication, the best-selling in Spain, which is more likely to cause agranulocytosis and sepsis in citizens of northern Europe.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 17:16



| Updated 6:03 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Association of People Affected by Drugs (ADAF) has sued the Spanish Government, considering that it did not protect the population against the potentially fatal side effects of Nolotil. Metamizole, which is sold in Spain under the brand name Nolotil, can cause a disease called agranulocytosis,…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



