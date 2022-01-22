The AJVA association shows through a video what the “real state” of some of the various cultural assets of Murcia is like, as well as the ditches of the Huerta de Murcia and its associated patronage. A document that emerges as a criticism of the tourism promotion that is being carried out by the municipality in Fitur.

The association denounces the state of the Malecón Garden, the Barriomar Mills, the Cathedral of Murcia or the Torre del Fraile, among others. You can also see the situation of some neighborhoods and districts that suffer from lack of cleanliness and other damage such as the lack of sidewalks or safe roads.