A civil lawsuit has opened a new legal front against Naasón Joaquín García, leader of the Mexican church La Luz del Mundo. Joaquín García, a self-proclaimed apostle of Jesus Christ, has been accused of directing a complex network to recruit children and adolescents with the support of the church leadership and prepare them to please him sexually, even with the consent of their relatives. “They told us that it was God’s will,” said Sochil Martin, the plaintiff. “Today is the time to put a stop to this, to say ‘enough,” Martin added at a press conference this Thursday in Los Angeles.

Always according to the demand, the apostle Naasón took advantage of his position of power and the coercion that he exercised among his closest circle to have access to hundreds of minors, harass them and abuse them. Martin, who rose through the hierarchy of the Church to become the leader’s personal assistant, was the victim of these abuses. “For 30 years they told me that my body, my mind and my soul were the property of La Luz del Mundo,” said the plaintiff, who left the church in 2016 and said she has been threatened since then. Joaquín García has been detained in California since last June for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

The abuses began when Samuel Joaquín, Naasón’s father, led the organization, he explained Martin. At age nine, her aunt told her that she had been chosen to serve the Apostle Samuel. The apostle was taught what the apostle liked and did not like, that it was a “privilege” to be touched by her and forced to dress “provocatively” to perform erotic dances. “Hundreds, if not thousands of children have suffered the same fate as me,” he said. Among the testimonies that have come to light are stories of massages, showers, intimate photographs, oral sex and rapes at the hands of the Joaquín.

According to Martin, after Samuel’s abuse came those of Naasón, long before he was named an apostle after his father’s death in 2014. His ordeal lasted more than 22 years and included rapes, beatings and inappropriate touching by the patriarchs. of the “lineage chosen by God.” As part of the brainwashing, claimed in the lawsuit, Martin had to memorize and review religious passages since she was a child in which it was stated that the “servant of God” was “incapable of sinning” and in which he was justified in having a “harem” like King Solomon.

The plaintiff says that the “apostles” did not act alone. It all happened with the support of the Council of Bishops, the second level in the structure of the church. According to the lawsuit, the leadership not only selects minors, the majority girls between 13 and 14 years of age. They also serve as front men for the apostle in property purchases and amass the donations and profits that facilitated the ostentatious lifestyle of the leader and their families: hundreds of thousands of dollars of purchases in luxury stores, properties in high-end neighborhoods. with golden facades and monumental celebrations to entertain him on his birthday.

According to testimonies from former members of La Luz del Mundo, there is a whole structure that controls attendance, religious donations and the behavior of the faithful, often from the pulpit. “It is not a church, it is a mafia”, has accused Martin. Unlike the legal case, where only the apostle and three accomplices appear as defendants, the civil lawsuit also includes members of the Council of Bishops and direct relatives of the leader. Among the accused are Uzziel, Rahel and Benjamín Joaquín, Naasón’s brothers, as well as his wife, Alma Zamora de Joaquín, and the only male child of the marriage, Adoraim Joaquín Zamora.

La Luz del Mundo, which claims to have five million members and a presence in almost 60 countries, has accused Martin of conspiring to tarnish the name of its leader. The Church has discredited her testimony as “lies and slander” after the plaintiff gave a television interview and appeared in a documentary series that premiered this year. The faithful defend the innocence of their leader and trust that he will go free this year. “He will continue and continues to be the apostle of Jesus Christ,” he said last week to Millennium Ezequiel Zamora, a spokesperson for the organization.

“We have presented this case to protect the children who are still in La Luz del Mundo, we want them to know that they are not alone,” said the lawyer. Jeff Anderson, who hopes that more victims will join the cause. The outcome of the plot that has put the second church with the most followers in Mexico on the ropes has yet to be defined in the courts of the United States.