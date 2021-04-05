The latest title in the successful Ubisoft franchise has taken us back to Viking times, precisely in 9th century Norway and England. From the hand of Eivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been crowned as one of the best-selling games of the saga and one of the most played, with more than 3 million sales at its launch, in addition to fold in players to Odyssey. Although, we thought that the RPG trilogy of Assassin’s Creed would end with Valhalla, but new information has indicated that a Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion It could arrive in 2022 in the style of Far Cry: New Dawn.

At the moment, various rumors and leaks have “revealed” to us that Ubisoft would be developing 2 new Assassin’s Creed. The first of them, developed by Ubisoft Sofía, would be set in the 100 Years War and would be launched between the end of 2021 and 2022. The second title would be related to The Crusades and would see the light between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Rumor has it that it could be a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed.

Now, new rumors of both the well-known Spanish youtuber Rafiti and the French youtuber xj0nathan, have provided us with new information about the possible new Assassin’s Creed 2022. As collected xj0nathan via twitter, In the archives of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla data have been found about a new expansion under the name ‘Meteor’, which would accompany the expansions that will take us to Ireland with ‘The Wrath of the Druids’ and to France with’ The Siege of Paris ‘.

Rafiti has affirmed via twitter that ‘Meteor’ is not related to a new Templar game or the Crusades, but rather it will be a type of expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the style of Far Cry: New Dawn. The data indicates that it will be included in the game itself, but could Meteor end up being a sequel to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla like Far Cry: New Dawn did with Far Cry 5? We read you!

The rumors about the Crusades, the Templars… Were they real? It would surprise you … Maybe one day I will tell you, but METEOR is not that, almost 100% it will be like Valhalla, at the end of the day it is like a DLC The AC that changes things will not arrive for a few years. – Rafiti (@ TheRAFITI69) April 3, 2021

We remind you that these rumors must be treated as such, since there is no type of official confirmation at the moment. But that does not take away our desire to put ourselves in the shoes of the Templars or assassins anywhere in the world. We will keep you informed with any news.