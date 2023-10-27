Former Ukrainian MP Oleg Tsaryov, who lives in the Crimean Peninsula, was seriously injured by bullets on Thursday night, and the Russian authorities announced the opening of an investigation into an “assassination attempt.”

The Russian security services said, “On the night of October 27, 2023, an attempt was made to assassinate the Russian public and political figure Oleg Anatolyevich Tsaryov in Yalta,” in the Crimean peninsula.

She added, in a statement carried by the Russian TASS news agency, that the Russian Federal Security Service had opened a criminal investigation into an “attempt to assassinate a public figure.”

Earlier Friday, Russian official Vladimir Rogov said that Oleg Tsaryov (53 years old) was in a “very critical condition.” He explained, on the Telegram application, that Antsaryov is “currently in intensive care.”

Oleg Tsaryov was born in Dnipropetrovsk in 1970. He was a deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament from 2002 to 2014.

He strongly opposed the Maidan movement at the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014, and described the demonstrators as “neo-Nazis.”

Tsaryov then moved to live in the Crimea.

An account of the facts, published on Tsaryov’s Telegram channel, stated that “around midnight,” the latter was hit by “two bullets.”

He added, “When the ambulance arrived, (he) was unconscious and had lost a lot of blood.”

The Russian Investigative Committee in charge of the main investigations called for taking “measures to find out all the circumstances of the accident.”

The Russian authorities have attributed to Ukraine several assassinations or attempted assassinations targeting figures in Russia since the start of the current crisis in 2022, which Kiev denies.