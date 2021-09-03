San Javier Local Police agents arrested a young man during the early hours of Saturday for robbing a house with its owners inside. The assault took place around five in the morning, when the owner of the property was alerted by the barking of his dog of the presence of a person inside his home.

As he leaned out the window, he observed a stranger jump from his balcony onto the street and, while fleeing, he dropped several objects stolen from his property, specifically two mobile phones, a tablet and a woman’s handbag. The man called the 112 emergency coordination center and reported what happened. Three units of the Local Police moved to Murcia Street, the direction that the suspect had taken in his escape, and carried out a raid in the area.

Two agents surprised a young man, who matched the description provided by the witness, trying to hide under a car parked on Avenida de La Unión. The police officers arrested him accused of a crime of robbery in an inhabited house.