Huicholes, Tzeltales and Tarahumaras from Mexico, Aymaras from Peru, Chorotegas and Guaymíes from Costa Rica, Ashkenazis from Argentina. A pioneering investigation in the world, with more than 6,000 people, tries to determine the reaction to drugs in populations where these effects are never investigated. This is the largest cohort with the largest number of ethnic groups studied to date for this purpose. 40 research groups made up of more than 200 specialists from various countries have participated in the work, who have analyzed blood samples to determine, almost demonstrate, that an aspirin does not feel the same to a white man from Norway as to an indigenous Mexican. The color of the complexion, of the eyes, the physical features that make us unique, are traced in the DNA, in each cell that makes up the human being, and that also influences how he reacts to a medication, due to the way in which the enzymes treat it. metabolize. Pharmacogenetics is a scientific field that has developed rapidly in recent years, but only in certain regions of the world, and for the benefit of exclusive populations, especially whites.

“Ethnic influence is one of the factors related to the variability in the response to drugs. And there is an absolute lack of knowledge about its specificity in indigenous peoples,” says Adrián LLerena, one of the leading Spanish experts in Clinical Pharmacology and coordinator of the Ibero-American Network of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (RIBEF), the consortium that has landed this program. called Mestifar.

The initiative has the objective of promoting the incorporation of the ethnic factor in the study of drug safety and changing the focus of personalized medicine, “which only reaches the wealthiest populations, whites. Drug studies are carried out in privileged societies, excluding indigenous populations”, says Llerena, who has spent more than 30 years analyzing the great inter-individual variability in the response to drugs, both in terms of effectiveness and toxicity, which led him to question the adequacy of the standardized doses used globally.

“It turns out that the calculated and recommended amounts are only for certain patients, and we are giving them to everyone, causing adverse effects. It is a public health problem”, denounces Llerena, president of the Spanish Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (SEFF), and who since 2005 has led an initiative to apply personalized precision medicine to the populations of Latin America. “It cannot be that this advance in medicine only reaches the richest, distancing us more and more from those with fewer resources. Science cannot serve to widen the biotech gap.”

The results of the research found large differences, for example, in the elimination efficacy of drugs in different populations. “Some groups showed great inability to eliminate drugs and others an unusually accelerated capacity. This shows the absurd paradigm that we face when managing the same dose for the entire planet”, highlights the project coordinator.

The scientific team studied for more than a decade the genetic polymorphisms involved in the main pathways of metabolism and elimination of drugs such as antidepressants, antihypertensives, and antidiabetics, among others. Molecular markers of ancestry have also been analyzed in order to perform population classification.

Based on their results, the scientists signed the Mérida/T’HÓ declaration, which proclaims the need to consider the population component, the sociocultural environment, and the education of the research team in clinical investigations. “Values ​​training is fundamental. Research in populations with another sociocultural environment cannot be carried out exclusively from the thought of Western medicine ”, he qualifies.

The manifesto, translated into the indigenous languages ​​of Latin America, Maya, Miskito, Nahuatl and Quechua, was recently presented in the European Parliament. “It was the first time that a statement in American languages ​​was displayed in such an area, which left some perplexed and upset,” says Llerena, a member of the Pharmacogenomics Working Party of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Council of Medicines. International Organizations of Medical Sciences (CIOMS). It was at a meeting in Geneva, where the Spanish doctor began to develop the idea of ​​a network like RIBEF.

“We discussed how to investigate populations with resources when I realized that it didn’t make any sense that we, a group of privileged white Europeans, were deciding on people with a reality very different from ours”, confesses LLerena, who then decided to collaborate with Latin American research groups.

The outline of that idea would lead to the celebration of the first pharmacogenetics meeting in Latin America, held in Guadalajara in 2005. “And in the commitment that scientific development should serve all the populations of the planet. It was a true toast to the sun! celebrates the researcher, whose career has been inspired by the Mexican José María Cantú. Named National Researcher Emeritus by the National Council of Science and Technology of Mexico in 2007, shortly before his death, Chema, as he was known in the community, was a pioneering and much-loved leader in the field of human genetics and medicine. bioethics of all Latin America. “It was he who laid the foundations for this investigation,” Llerena points out.

In order to optimize the safe use of drugs in indigenous populations with limited resources, the RIBEF scientists also call for the consideration of the sociocultural context in the application of drugs, from beliefs and values, to habits and social relationships. “Especially relevant is the increasingly common coexistence of health understood according to the Western vision with traditional medicine practices. The new medicines are going to have to live with the customs of the peoples. Whether it seems good or bad to us, what we scientists cannot do is ignore this knowledge”, declares the researcher.

“Knowledge has to be based on principles. Without ethical codes on which it is based, science becomes industrial production and ceases to make sense, ”says the RIBEF leader, determined to continue the work of his mentor. “I promised Chema before she died.”

The renowned geneticist died in 2007, very shortly after being diagnosed with sudden stomach cancer.

