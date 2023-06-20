Diego Sousai

06/20/2023 – 1:35 am

Aspirin is one of the most used drugs in the world. Studies show that more than 40% of adults age 60 and older take aspirin every day to prevent dangerous blood clots that can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

In recent years, experts have moved away from the general use of aspirin therapy for all older adults, however, after studies showed it carried an increased risk of serious bleeding that likely outweighed any benefit in preventing first heart attacks or strokes. However, it is still recommended in some cases for people who have had a heart attack or stroke, to prevent another one.

Because aspirin can contribute to the risk of major bleeds, such as aneurysms, the researchers wanted to know whether it could also be a factor in more subtle blood loss: the kind that can lead to anemia or reduced oxygen in the blood.

Anemia is another big problem in the elderly, although perhaps underestimated compared to heart attacks and strokes. Studies show that 30% of adults aged 75 and over worldwide are anemic, and anemia is often linked to health problems – including fatigue, memory and thinking problems, depression and an increased risk of death.

A study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine followed more than 18,000 adults age 65 and older in the United States and Australia. Half took 100 milligrams of aspirin a day – a low dose – while the other half took a dummy pill. The researchers followed them for about five years. Study participants had annual doctor visits and blood tests for hemoglobin and ferritin, a protein in blood cells that stores iron.

They saw a small but clear difference. Adults who took aspirin were 20% more likely to be anemic than those who did not. Based on their results, the researchers estimated that 24% of seniors in the daily aspirin group would develop anemia within five years, compared with 20% in the placebo group.

Those on aspirin regimens also had slightly lower levels of hemoglobulin and ferritin, which help blood cells carry oxygen.

The difference remained even when the researchers adjusted their data to account for cancer and major bleeding events during the study, and other differences between participants, such as age, gender, diabetes, kidney disease, and use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or Ines.

The study didn’t look at how aspirin might be contributing to the anemia, but the authors have an idea of ​​how this could happen. Aspirin makes it harder for blood to clot because it prevents platelets from sticking together. It also blocks an enzyme called Cox-1, which is important for maintaining the lining of the stomach and intestines. With this protective barrier damaged, it is easier for small amounts of blood to leak out of the intestines over time, causing anemia.

The researchers wrote that because they’ve seen this effect in many different groups, regardless of their underlying health, it’s likely to be of greater concern for people with other anemia risks, such as inflammatory diseases like arthritis or chronic kidney failure.

