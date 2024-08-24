The Dubai Court of First Instance has fined an Asian man Dh3,000 after he was convicted of driving without a valid driving licence and driving a vehicle without the knowledge or consent of its owner.

The details of the case stated that the traffic control authorities caught the accused while driving a vehicle on a public road, and it was found that he did not have a valid driving license issued by the relevant licensing authority that would authorize him to drive the vehicle. It was later found that he obtained it without the knowledge or consent of its owner. The accused admitted to the first charge before the court and denied the second. The court concluded that the evidence against him and his confession to the police were proven, and ruled that he be fined AED 2,000 for the first charge and AED 1,000 for the second.