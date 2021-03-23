The Fujairah Appeal Court ruled that an Asian suspect was imprisoned for six months and deported after serving his sentence for forging documents attributed to a private company, with the aim of issuing a driver’s license to a friend of his nationality, and the court ruled innocence of the second because the papers are free of evidence to conclude that he had committed the crime.

The details are due to the fact that the first accused convinced the second that the procedures for obtaining a driver’s license could be facilitated by forging an official document and handing it over to the second accused, in which it included a letter of no objection from the company in which the first accused works and submitting it to the Traffic Department to obtain a driver’s license.

The court charged the defendants with three counts: committing forging a commercial permit in the name of a private company instead of the one in which the second accused works, submitting the forged document to the Traffic and Licensing Department in Fujairah Police, and they committed by way of assistance with a goodwill employee at the Traffic and Licensing Department of Fujairah Police by forging an official document. A driver’s license in the name of the second accused issued by the Traffic and Licensing Department in Fujairah.

By asking the defendants before the Appeals Court, the first accused denied what was attributed to him, while the lawyer of the second accused demanded his innocence of the accusation against him, given that the first accused had deceived him under the pretext of facilitating and facilitating the procedures to obtain the license at the lowest costs.

The court ruled the innocence of the second accused, and the imprisonment of the first accused for six months with deportation from the state after serving his sentence for committing a crime of forgery of official documents belonging to a private company in the Emirate of Fujairah, and using them to issue a driver’s license for the second accused.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

