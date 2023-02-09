An Asian turned his apartment into a store for high-end, imitation watches, in preparation for selling them.

A raid on the apartment resulted in the seizure of watches such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega, Hublot, and other brands.

And the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry had submitted an official letter, stating that “the watches do not belong to their manufacturers who are members of the union concerned with protecting their rights,” and that they are “manufactured with poor materials that differ from the original ones, which are not sold in the UAE except through authorized agents.”

The competent authorities referred the accused to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he was convicted and fined 10,000 dirhams.

In detail, a complaint was received by the Anti-Economic Crimes Department, and the relevant authorities, about the existence of an apartment in the Deira area, in which counterfeit products are sold, bearing international brands.

The legal agent for the damaged marks stated that the practices that take place in this apartment harm its accredited agents in the country, and investigations confirmed the validity of what was stated in the complaint.

Accordingly, permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution in Dubai, the apartment was raided, the accused was seized, and a large amount of counterfeit products were found, from about 17 brands, including the finest types of Swiss watches and jewelry, including 64 Rolex watches, and 10 watches. Patek Philippe, and another “Chopard” brand, and various quantities of counterfeit goods.

A book from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry stated that “the seized watches bear the trademarks of the companies that are members of the union concerned with protecting their trademarks,” pointing out that “their examination shows that they were not manufactured in the companies that own the marks, and that the marks written on them were placed unjustly, in bad faith, In addition, it is manufactured with poor quality and raw materials, different from the original watches, and does not carry manufacturing data or serial numbers.

She said that the original products are sold exclusively through authorized agents in the UAE.

By asking the accused in the Public Prosecution investigations, he acknowledged his knowledge of the nature of the products he is promoting, and that they are “imitated from the original marks,” indicating that he obtained them from a market.

The court decided that the two crimes of possessing counterfeit goods with the intent to sell, and selling them, are inferred by mere possession of the counterfeit goods with knowledge of their counterfeiting, and this is what the trial court concluded from the facts before it.

She explained that the definitive evidence was based on the fact that the incident was proven and true through the notification of the victim companies, the owners of the trademark through their agent, and the results of the investigations of the Economic Crimes Department, and support for that by seizing counterfeit products, and the defendant’s confession in the inference report with a free will that the court reassures about.

