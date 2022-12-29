An (Asian) person paid a large amount of money to forge a passport that would allow him to travel to Europe through Dubai airport, so an unknown forger prepared a Mexican passport for him and affixed the accused’s photo and data on it instead of the owner of the original passport. Dubai, and presented the passport to the Emirates Airlines employee, waiting for the final stamp to board the plane that would carry him to the British capital, London.

The Public Prosecution charged him with two counts of participating with another unknown person in the forgery of an unofficial editor, by creating data and a forged personal photo and affixing it to the original newspaper, and using the editor despite his knowledge of its forgery.

According to the details of the case, as settled in the certainty of the court and reassured by its conscience, that the accused tried to leave the country through Dubai Airport heading to London on an Emirates Airlines flight, and as soon as he completed the travel procedures, he presented a Mexican passport, but was checked by the competent employee. Turns out it was fake.

Confronting the accused with the charges against him, he confessed to his crime, deciding that he wanted to travel and settle in Europe, so he agreed with another (Asian) person to procure a passport that he could use to reach Europe, and he handed him a sum of money, his personal photo, and the required data.

The accused said that he received the forged passport after adding his data to it and installing his photo, and booked on a flight from Dubai to London, and presented the passport to the airline employee, who suspected him and informed him that there was a problem with the passport.

The report of the Documents Examination Department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Dubai International Airport confirmed that the Mexican passport presented by the accused was forged and tampered with by creating forged data and personal photos, and affixing them to the original document.

For its part, the court concluded, in the merits of the ruling, that it was satisfied with the evidence of guilt, according to what was proven in the seizure report, in terms of details about the accused’s attempt to leave the country with the forged passport despite his knowledge of that, and his confession of the crime in detail, and then ruled that he be imprisoned for three months, deported from the country, and confiscated the forged document. .