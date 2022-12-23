The Dubai Public Prosecution has referred a 17-year-old “juvenile” of Asian nationality to the court of the most recent, on charges of committing a felony of theft on a public road, two misdemeanors of impersonating a public office, and consuming alcoholic beverages.

Assistant Chief Prosecutor of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution, Bashayer Issa Al-Hammadi, said that the accused assaulted a person and stole his personal wallet, impersonating a security man affected by alcohol abuse.

In the investigation of the accused, he admitted to committing two crimes of impersonating a security man and assaulting the victim by beating him in a public place in the Emirate of Dubai, after a dispute arose between them as a result of physical contact, exchange of insults, and the consumption of alcoholic beverages, denying the charge of coercive theft.

She added that the accused was presented to the Department of Family and Juvenile Cases, a case study report was prepared, and his investigations were completed, and the Public Prosecution charged him with the felony of coercive theft in a public setting, and two misdemeanors of impersonating a public position, and consuming alcoholic beverages in cases other than legally authorized, and ordered his referral. To the juvenile court for punishment in accordance with the articles of indictment.

The Public Prosecution appealed to parents and families to monitor their children so that they do not get involved in such crimes that affect their future.