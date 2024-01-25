A 19-year-old Asian teenager fabricated a story about being kidnapped, with the aim of demanding 10,000 dirhams (ransom) from her mother, in exchange for her freedom.

The teenager carried out the plan in coordination with her friend, aged 27, and his brother, aged 35, who informed Dubai Police that the girl had been kidnapped by seven people at knifepoint while she was with them.

But the imaginary incident did not fool Dubai Police, as it revealed the plan within minutes, using its well-known technical and artistic capabilities.

The police arrested the three defendants and referred them to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which charged them with “falsely and in bad faith reporting to the administrative authorities a crime that was not committed,” and referred them to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that they were convicted and punished each of them with one month’s imprisonment and a fine of 5,000 dirhams.

The details of the incident, according to the investigations of the Public Prosecution, began with a report received by the command and control room of the General Directorate of Operations in Dubai Police about a kidnapping in the Al Mamzar area. Moving to the location of the report, the two accused brothers were seen, who stated that they were riding in their car and had lost their way in the area. They were accompanied by the first's girlfriend.

They added that they were surprised by a four-wheel-drive vehicle blocking their way, and seven people got out carrying white weapons, assaulted them and injured them. They searched the car, stole their phones and wallets, kidnapped the girl, and then fled.

Although Dubai Police criminal investigation personnel listened to the two brothers' statements with great interest, they doubted the truthfulness of the story.

They brought the team specialized in removing fingerprints from the General Administration of Criminal Sciences and Criminology, and the crime scene, then confronted the accused with what the work team had concluded, only for them to collapse and admit in the report of evidence that the entire story was pure fiction.

After taking legal measures and obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution, the accused was arrested, and she decided that her boyfriend and his brother were the ones who planned the crime because they wanted to obtain a ransom of 10,000 dirhams from her mother.

She said that her friend's brother asked her to participate in the crime in order to return her passport, which he kept.

His brother, in turn, confessed to the charge against him after the police surrounded him with evidence, which proved that his and his brother’s stories were false.

He stated that he decided, in coordination with the girl and his brother, to organize a fake kidnapping for her, in the hope of obtaining a sum of money from her mother, pointing out that they had faked some injuries in order to plot the crime.

The three defendants retracted their previous confessions before the court during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, but the judicial body concluded that it was satisfied with the evidence presented in the incident.

She also has the right to accept the confession when she is confident of its veracity.

She indicated that she had enough evidence to prove the defendants guilty, and that what their lawyers raised was merely a way to cast doubt on the evidence so that the court would not take it into account.

She stressed that she did not count on their later denial before her, and saw this as a way to ward off accusation and escape punishment, and ruled to punish each of them with one month’s imprisonment and a fine of 5,000 dirhams.