An Asian person betrayed the trust of a woman with whom he had an emotional relationship, and assaulted her privacy, by sending inappropriate pictures that she had sent to him on her phone, and trusted him with her, to his roommates, as revenge for her insistence on severing her relationship with him.

The Dubai Public Prosecution directed the accused to commit a misdemeanor of attacking the privacy of others, through an information technology method, and referred him to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for two months and deported from the country.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, it was stated that a dispute arose between the victim and the accused, due to her unwillingness to continue the relationship between them, which made him furious, and prompted him to publish inappropriate pictures of her, by sending them through the “WhatsApp” application to his two roommates, without the consent of the victim. on it, with the intent of harming and harming it.

By asking the victim in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, she stated that she had met the accused via “social media” while she was in her country a year before the incident, and their friendship strengthened, until he took the initiative to obtain a visit visa for her to the state to search for work, and she actually attended a month and a half ago. And settled in the Emirate of Dubai.

The victim said that a dispute arose between them because he had seized her passport, so she asked him to retrieve it, in order to move on with her life, but he refused and threatened to publish pictures that she had previously sent to him and trusted him with.

She added that she was surprised later by two of his friends who live with him in the same residence, showing her her personal photos, and she learned from them that he had sent it to them via “WhatsApp” from his phone number.

By questioning the accused in the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he confessed to the charge against him, but he retracted his confession before the court, and denied having committed the crime.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that the elements of the crime were completed and met against the accused, and it was proven with certainty to the court that he had committed the charge attributed to him, in light of his confession to the investigations, pointing out that it took him with a measure of clemency, and ruled that he be convicted, imprisoned for two months, and deported from the state.