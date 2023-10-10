An (Asian) man filed a lawsuit against his wife to recover two million and 2,761 dirhams, which he handed over to her after she deluded him that she would manage that money within commercial projects that would generate huge profits for them, and that he would earn 200,000 dirhams annually, confirming that he had delivered the amount to her over three years, and she refused to return the amounts. The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff 970 thousand dirhams with legal interest at the rate of 6% annually, and obligated her to pay the appropriate fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the claim statement that the defendant refused to pay the claimed amounts, despite her amicable request and her acknowledgment during conversations between them via WhatsApp that she had received one million and 175 thousand dirhams from him.

The defendant’s agent pointed out that it is not permissible to prove the case with witness testimony, because the claimed amount exceeds 50 thousand dirhams, and that WhatsApp conversations are not electronic evidence. He requested a ruling to reject the case for lack of validity and proof, and the plaintiff’s agent said that the latter is his client’s wife, and that the conversations What took place between them via WhatsApp is an electronic document and evidence of proof of the debt, and the ruling requested in favor of his client and as a precaution to refer the case for investigation to prove his claim.

It was stated in the ruling of a civil court of first instance that the evidence of the messages exchanged between the two parties via “WhatsApp”, and after the court reviewed them, it was found that they included a message from the defendant to the plaintiff to send her 100 thousand dirhams through one of the people, and a message was also sent to him in acknowledgment. In it, she received an amount of 350,000 dirhams, in addition to receiving 370,000 dirhams, and another letter acknowledging her receipt of 150,000 dirhams, which are sums of money proven to have been received by her from the plaintiff, according to evidence from the letters exchanged between them.

She added that messages via WhatsApp are considered electronic evidence according to the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions, and have the authority of a customary document, and the court takes them as proof that the defendant received the aforementioned amounts as long as she acknowledges that the phone numbers from which she received the messages belong to the plaintiff. She pointed out that the court has the discretionary authority to refer the case for investigation and hearing witnesses, and contrary to what the defendant’s agent argued, the permissibility of proving the debt with witness testimony is permissible, even if the amount exceeds 50 thousand dirhams due to the presence of a moral impediment represented by the marital bond between the two parties.

She added that the testimony of the prosecution witnesses confirmed that the defendant received the financial sums from the plaintiff, and the court takes their testimony to the extent that it was complementary and consistent with what was included in the messages exchanged between the two parties via WhatsApp. Accordingly, the court concludes that the value of the amounts that were proven reached The defendant received it from the plaintiff, valued at 970 thousand dirhams, and the court ruled that the defendant be obliged to pay the plaintiff 970 thousand dirhams with legal interest at the rate of 6% annually, and obligated her to pay the appropriate fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.