Two Asian employees made a mistake when they did not adhere to safety procedures in transporting money, which cost their company a loss of 700 thousand dirhams. They carried the money in a bag and walked with it without hesitation. They did not insist on looking at proof of the identity of a person impersonating a detective, but they obeyed him and showed him the information. The contents of the bag, so he ignored them, stole it, and fled, with the help of other defendants.

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the first accused with committing the crime of theft, while it referred the other accused in his presence to the misdemeanor court on charges of participating by agreement and assisting with the first accused in committing the crime, as one of them drove the vehicle that was used to escape from the place, and the second attended the incident after agreeing with the thief. The fugitive committed the crime. The court ruled that the defendants be imprisoned for six months, deported from the state, and fined them for the stolen amount. The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling, and the case is still in the cassation stage.

The details of the incident, as stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, indicated that the will of the three defendants converged to commit the theft, after the planner of the crime learned that the two victims were moving around with large sums of money in their possession, so he planned and planned the theft, and presented it to his two accomplices, who agreed to carry it out with him.

Investigations indicated that the three accused took a car to a place where they knew in advance that the two victims were located, and the mastermind of the crime got out, wearing traditional Emirati clothing, and went to them after asking the second accused to sit behind the wheel, stopped the employees, and claimed to them that he was one of the investigation personnel. He asked them to show their IDs, and they complied.

He also asked them to see the contents of the bag they had, so they simply opened it for him, and he saw the amounts in it, then he grabbed it and asked them to follow him.

When he approached the car carrying the other defendants, he jumped inside, and they all fled. The two employees reported the incident, and within a short time the police arrived at the car and arrested the two defendants who accompanied the thief. The first was found in possession of an amount of 4,635 dirhams, and the second had 8,715 dirhams.

When asked by the first employee in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he stated that the owner of the company in which they worked asked him and his colleague to go to an office in the Naif area to receive a sum of money and bring it to the company. They actually received 700 thousand dirhams and went out to the street, then the person who claimed to be from them stopped them. Detectives.

The employee confirmed that he asked the accused to show proof that he was a police officer, but he refused, but went so far as to order the victim to open the bag to view its contents.

He added that a white car suddenly arrived and the accused quickly entered it and fled the scene.

Upon questioning one of the two accused who were arrested, he confessed to the crime in the police evidence report, but denied it in the prosecution’s investigations, stating that the fleeing accused came to his residence with the third accused, and asked them to accompany him to the Naif area, then asked him to drive the vehicle and park in one of the parking lots close to the metro station. .

The accused said that while he was sitting in the car, he saw his fellow thief talking to two people, then he moved towards them, with the two victims behind him, with a black bag in his hand. Then he got into the car and asked him to move in it, and he responded.

The third defendant also confessed to the crime before the police, but denied it during the Public Prosecution’s investigations. After examining the case, the court of first instance confirmed that it was satisfied with the evidence.

