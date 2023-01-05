An (Asian) employee took advantage of the desire of 10 people to work, and succeeded in luring them in front of a transaction clearance center, and convinced them that he has a private security company linked to contracts with the government, and that he can provide them with job opportunities and government residencies, and he obtained from them varying amounts, totaling 28 One thousand dirhams, then they discovered later that they had fallen victim to fraud, so they informed the Dubai Police, who succeeded in arresting the accused, and from there to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which completed the investigations, and then referred him to the Criminal Court, which sentenced him to one month in prison and fined him the value of the sums he seized from the 10 victims. .

According to the details of the incident, according to the certainty of the court and reassured him and its conscience, that the victims were on a journey in search of work, and while they were in front of one of the transactions clearance centers, they met the accused, who convinced them that he had a guard company, and asked them in return for issuing residence permits and a medical examination, so they handed him money. It ranged between 1,000 and 6,500 dirhams, with a total of 28,340 dirhams.

The victims stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that they had no previous knowledge of the accused, but rather they met him by chance in front of a transaction clearance center, and in light of their search for work, they were convinced of his story, and gave him the money he requested, without providing them with receipts for it, and they were surprised later that he evaded them, He did not provide them with a job or return their money.

By asking the accused in the seizure report, he denied what was attributed to him, but he later admitted in the Public Prosecution investigations what was attributed to him, indicating that he was working as a marketing manager for a general maintenance company, and the nature of his work was to bring clients to the company, until the company closed its doors.

He admitted that he received money from the victims, in exchange for providing accommodations and jobs for them from the company in which he was working, and he handed over that money to the company’s accountant at the time, but he did not issue receipts for receiving the money from them.

The accused repeated his confession of committing the incident during the trial session, which is the confession that the court was reassured by, and confirmed that it corresponded to reality according to the evidence and testimonies of the victims, and then ruled that he was convicted of embezzlement of movable money, causing harm to its owner, and punished him with one month imprisonment and a fine of 28 thousand and 340 dirhams.