An Asian woman seized a wallet that fell from another woman while they were at a metro station, but the Dubai Police seized her and referred her to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that she be imprisoned for one month, fined 4,600 dirhams, and deported from the country.

The Dubai Misdemeanor Court also ruled the conviction of an Asian person who stole sunglasses from a well-known store, after he eluded his employees by buying trousers, hiding the glasses in his pocket, and leaving quietly.

According to the details of the first case, the victim was present in a metro station and her wallet fell inadvertently, and it contained 3,500 dirhams, 300 US dollars, her driver’s license and business card, so the accused found her, and instead of handing her over to the competent authorities, she seized them for herself.

The victim said in the prosecution’s investigations that she was putting the wallet in her back pants pocket, and when she arrived at her destination, she checked the wallet and did not find it, which prompted her to inform the police.

After conducting the necessary investigations and reviewing the surveillance cameras, the accused was identified.

When asked about the charge against her, she confessed to having committed it, and the Public Prosecution charged her with “the crime of appropriating lost money owned by others with the intention of owning it.” The court ruled that she be convicted, imprisoned for one month, fined the amount she seized, and deported from the country.

According to the facts of the second case, a man of Asian nationality entered a supermarket and bought pants, but he stole sunglasses worth 1,500 dirhams, and hid them among the folds of his clothes, then he went to the cashier and paid for the pants only, dodging the store employees who did not notice his crime.

As soon as they discovered the disappearance of the glasses, they reviewed the surveillance cameras and informed the police, who conducted investigations and arrested the accused. Confronting him with the crime he committed, he confessed to the charge attributed to him and handed over the glasses, and was referred to the misdemeanor court, which was reassured by the evidence and the confession of the accused, and used mercy with him, and ruled that he be fined the value of the glasses.