An Asian person seized 86,880 dirhams from a person with whom he has a friendship and work relationship, during a currency transfer process through unofficial channels, as the victim sent sums of money in his country’s currency to people residing there, at the request of the accused, in exchange for the latter’s deposit Equivalent to it in UAE dirhams in his bank account inside the country.

The victim adhered to the side that belonged to him in the agreement, and handed over the money there, and then the accused sent him copies of receipts stating that he had deposited the required amount in three installments through an ATM in his account, and when the first went to withdraw the money, he was shocked that there was no money, and later discovered that The receipts that the accused sent him were forged and that he defrauded him with another fugitive.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with committing the crime of forgery in the copies of official documents, which consisted of three receipts for depositing sums of money in the bank account, and the charge of using the copy of these documents, despite his knowledge of their forgery. And the third charge, the seizure with the last fugitive of the amount of 86 thousand and 880 dirhams owned by the victim in a fraudulent manner.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he had a commercial relationship with the accused for nearly a year, represented in the latter exporting goods (vegetables and fruits) from his country to the UAE.

The victim was asked to make money transfers to bank accounts in the names of different people in their countries, and they continued in this manner for a period of time until their commercial relationship was strengthened.

He added that by virtue of this relationship, the accused asked him to transfer sums of money in his country’s currency (equivalent to 86,880 dirhams) to a number of people there, so the victim complied with that, and asked his relatives to hand over the money in cash to the wanted persons, waiting for the equivalent in UAE dirhams in his account inside the Emirates. .

He pointed out that the accused sent him, via the “WhatsApp” application, at the specified time, three receipts stating that money transfers had been deposited in the required amount through an automated teller machine in his bank account.

He continued that he later went to the bank to withdraw the money, which the accused supposedly deposited in his account, but he was shocked that no sums of money were deposited in it, and he discovered through the bank management that the receipts that the accused had sent him scanned images were completely forged, so he issued a report of the incident.

The victim stated that the accused informed him after opening the report that he was defrauded by an unknown person in his country, who deluded him into depositing the victim’s money, and sent him copies of the forged receipts, claiming that he was unaware of their forgery when he sent them to the victim.

An official report from the bank confirmed that the receipts presented by the victim were completely forged, and that no amounts were deposited according to them in his account.

By asking the accused about the charges of forgery and fraud, he denied them, and decided that there was a direct interaction between them regarding the purchase of goods consisting of vegetables and fruits, and he deposits the money in his bank account in the UAE in the currency of dirhams, and sends him evidence of payment, admitting the charge of using forged papers.

For its part, and after examining the case, the Dubai Criminal Court concluded that the accused exploited the commercial relationship between him and the victim, and was able to use fraudulent methods and in association with another fugitive in defrauding him, using incorrect deposit receipts, which he sent to the victim.

After she was satisfied with the evidence of guilt, she considered that the charges against the accused were linked in an indivisible manner, and considered them as one criminal project, and ruled that he be convicted, imprisoned for three months, and fined 86,880 dirhams.

