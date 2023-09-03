An Asian seizes 86.8 thousand dirhams with fake receipts

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by which the court of first instance imprisoned an Asian for three months, fined him 86,880 dirhams, and deported him from the country after convicting him of fraudulently appropriating a sum of money for a person with whom he has a friendship and work relationship, during a currency transfer process through channels. Unofficial, as the victim sent sums of money in his country’s currency to people residing there, at the request of the accused, in exchange for the latter depositing the equivalent in UAE dirhams in his bank account inside the country.

The victim adhered to the side that belonged to him in the agreement, and handed over the money there, then the accused sent him copies of receipts stating that the required amount had been deposited in three installments through an ATM in his account, and when the first went to withdraw the money, he was shocked that there were no funds, and later discovered that the receipts he sent The accused forged it, and that he defrauded him with another fugitive.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with committing the crime of forgery in the pictures of official documents, which consisted of three receipts for depositing sums of money in the bank account, and the charge of using the picture of these documents despite his knowledge of their forgery, and the third charge is the seizure with the last fugitive of 86 thousand and 880 dirhams owned by the victim. fraudulently

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim said that he had a commercial relationship with the accused for about a year, represented in the latter exporting goods (vegetables and fruits) from his country to the UAE.

The victim was asked to make money transfers to bank accounts in the names of different people in their country, and they continued in this way for a period of time until their business relationship was strengthened.

He added that by virtue of this relationship, the accused asked him to transfer sums of money in his country’s currency (equivalent to 86,880 dirhams) to a number of people there.

He indicated that the accused sent him, via the “WhatsApp” application, at the specified time, three receipts stating that money transfers had been deposited in the required amount through an ATM in his bank account.

He continued that he later went to the bank to withdraw the money that the accused supposedly deposited in his account, but he was shocked that no sums of money were deposited in it, and he discovered through the bank management that the receipts that the accused had sent him scanned copies were completely forged, so he issued a report of the incident.

The victim stated that the accused informed him, after opening the report, that he had been defrauded by an unknown person in his country, who deluded him into depositing the victim’s money, and sent him copies of the forged receipts, claiming that he was unaware of their forgery when he sent them to the victim.

An official report from the bank confirmed that the receipts presented by the victim were completely forged, and that no amounts were deposited according to them in his account.

By asking the accused about the charges of forgery and fraud, he denied them, and decided that there was a direct interaction between them regarding the purchase of goods consisting of vegetables and fruits, and he deposited the money in his bank account in the Emirates in the currency of dirhams, and sent him evidence of payment, admitting the charge of using forged papers.

After examining the case, the Misdemeanor Court in Dubai concluded that the charges against the accused are linked in an indivisible manner, and considered them a single criminal project, and ruled that he be convicted, imprisoned for three months, and fined 86,880 dirhams. Court of Cassation appealed to the degree of subsequent litigation.

• The accused sent, via the “WhatsApp” application, three receipts stating that the amount had been deposited through an ATM.