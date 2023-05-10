A (European) person went to an ATM belonging to a bank, and used his card to withdraw 10,000 dirhams, and waited for a while, but the withdrawal process did not take place, so he left the place, and within minutes after he left, he was surprised to receive a text message stating that the amount had been deducted from his account, and he actually confirmed that the money had already been withdrawn He quickly returned to the place to discover that the machine had taken out the money late, and it was seized by an (Asian) person who was standing behind him according to the surveillance cameras, but the latter denied that after he was caught and referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and then to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of theft, and he was almost convicted, except that the case It ended by reconciliation between the two parties, after the amount was returned to its owner.

In detail, the facts of the case, according to what was established in the court’s certainty and reassured by its conscience, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, stated that at about nine o’clock in the evening on the day of the incident, the victim went to an ATM of a local bank, and inserted his card, issuing an order to withdraw 10 thousand dirhams from his account registered with him. European Bank, but the withdrawal process did not take place.

The victim said that he left the place in light of the failure of the bank operation, but he was surprised by a text message that came to his phone deducting the amount, so he quickly returned to the ATM, and did not find the money in the machine.

He added that he returned to the bank and by checking the surveillance cameras, it was found that the accused, who was standing behind him in front of the ATM and saw the money coming out of the machine, seized it and left the place quietly.

By asking the accused in the arrest report, and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he stated that he was standing behind the victim, and watched him conduct the withdrawal process, then left without taking the money, so he took the amount and ran after him and handed it to him, and it was 9000 dirhams.

And it was proven by a letter from the bank that owns the ATM that, according to the surveillance cameras, it was found that the accused took the amount that the victim tried to withdraw, and he attached photographs to that.

For his part, the victim denied what was stated in the accused’s statement, stressing that he had not joined him or taken any money from him, and the two parties asked the court for a deadline to settle the incident.

In the pleading session, the accused attended, submitted a waiver from the victim certified before the notary public, and asked the court to amend the charge from theft to appropriating money that fell into his possession by mistake.

And it stated in the rationale for its ruling that what is established from the papers is that the accused seized an amount that was found in an automated teller machine after its owner left it, which concluded with him that saying that he committed the crime of theft has no place in the papers, and this crime is negated with him, and only the charge of appropriating money remains. It is owned by a third party and was acquired by mistake.

In light of the defendant’s submission of a concession by the victim, and the crime ascribed to him was one of the crimes in which the law permits reconciliation, the court considers the criminal case to lapse by reconciliation.