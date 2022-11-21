An Asian person residing in Dubai did not believe himself when he was surprised that his bank account had suddenly doubled, and the amount of 570 thousand and 922 dirhams was transferred to him by mistake. What prompted the victim company, the owner of the money, to file a complaint against him, and the Public Prosecution in Dubai charged him with appropriating with the intention of owning money owned by others, and referred him to the Criminal Court, which ruled to imprison him for one month, and fined him the amount he seized.

In detail, the details of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty, and extracted from the case papers and the prosecution’s investigations, that an employee of a company transferred an amount of 570 thousand and 922 dirhams to a bank account similar to the account of another company dealing with the victim institution, by mistake without verifying precisely the account data. .

She indicated that the company tried to remedy the error by writing to the bank through which it transferred the amount, to address the addressee bank, and the response was shocking from the latter, as the receiving bank stated that the account holder refuses to cooperate with them and return the money, so the incident was registered with the police, to ensure rights company.

The author of the communication said that he is an agent for the victim company, and it has a transaction with another company specialized in supplying equipment, and accordingly, an employee was assigned to transfer the amount to the latter’s account as a price for equipment purchased by his company.

He added that the company that was supposed to receive the transfer complained at a later time that it did not obtain its financial share according to the agreement concluded between them, pointing out that by checking the account, it was found that the employee submitted a transfer request for the amount through the bank, and inserted an account similar to the account data of the other company by mistake. .

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he admitted what was attributed to him, and explained that he was surprised that the amount was deposited in his bank account, so he spent 52 thousand dirhams from it to pay rent payments, and some of his arrears.

He pointed out that after a while he was surprised that his account was closed by the bank, and he learned that the owner of the original amount who mistakenly deposited the money in his account reported the incident, pointing out that the company that owns the money contacted him more than once through one of its employees, requesting that the amount be returned to the company’s account again. However, he did not respond to him, as he did not know him personally, and did not trust that the amount belonged to him, in addition to the fact that he had no relationship with the victim company.

Appearing before the court and being asked about the charge against him, he admitted to seizing the money and asked for a deadline to settle with the company. The court gave him a deadline for that, but he did not abide by it, and then ruled his conviction, sentenced him to one month in prison, and fined him 570 thousand and 922 dirhams.