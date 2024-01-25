A medical team from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Al Tadawi Hospital in Dubai were able to save the life of an Asian patient, who suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest.

Dr. Hussein Heshmat, Professor of Cardiology and Interventional Catheterization Consultant at Al Tadawi Hospital, said that the 50-year-old patient suffered a severe heart attack, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services paramedics transferred him within record time to the hospital’s emergency department, and he underwent urgent medical examinations.

He added that the tests showed that the patient suffered from a severe heart attack and an infarction in the front and back walls of the heart as a result of a complete blockage in the left coronary artery and a blockage in the right coronary artery, which led to his suffering from cardiogenic shock, which is a condition in which the heart stops performing its function of pumping blood to the vital organs of the body, and it is a severe condition. It is dangerous and the death rate reaches 80%.

He continued: A medical team was formed from the emergency, cardiology, intensive care and endocrinology departments to intervene immediately to save the life of the patient who also suffers from diabetes.

Heshmat continued: The patient underwent an urgent surgery that lasted 90 minutes, during which the two arteries that were completely closed were opened.

He explained that the medical team performed urgent catheterization surgery to expand the two arteries using the drug-coated balloon technique, with complete efficiency, without the need to use stents implanted in the artery for life.

He explained that this technique is safe for diabetics, as it expands the artery without the need to implant a foreign body inside the patient’s body, which carries with it the risk of chronic stent thrombosis and threatens the possibility of the blockage returning in the future.

He stated that the patient was placed on a ventilator during the surgery, which was crowned with complete success. He recovered, and his breathing and heart functions returned to normal operation. He left the hospital in good health after the systolic efficiency of the heart improved from 30% to 45%. He is still monitoring his health condition periodically with the team. Medical at Al-Tadawi Hospital