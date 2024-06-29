The Dubai Traffic Court punished an Asian person with six months imprisonment, and ordered the suspension of his driving license for a period of six months from the date of expiration of his imprisonment sentence, after he was convicted of committing a motor vehicle accident, ramming a vehicle and running over two people, and escaping from the scene of the accident.

The facts of the case stated, according to what was established in the court’s certainty and its conscience was reassured by it, that the accused was driving his vehicle in an abnormal condition, and as a result of negligence, he caused a collision with his vehicle when he reversed his car without paying attention, then he rushed forward and ran over two people, causing them bodily harm, and destroying owned property. For others. After examining the case, the court indicated that it was satisfied with the evidence that included the defendant’s confession, and then ruled to convict and punish him.