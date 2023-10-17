The Dubai Misdemeanor Court convicted an Asian person who defamed his uncle’s wife by publishing her picture on his Facebook account, and directed very bad words at her, criticizing her behavior and her involvement in an illicit relationship with him, and publishing a picture of her father and also defaming him with disgraceful behavior.

The victim informed the Dubai Police when she was surprised that she was being targeted by the accused, so the necessary measures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, which demanded that he be punished in accordance with the Law on Combating Rumors and Electronic Crimes, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he was convicted and punished with a fine.

In detail, the facts of the case, according to what was established in the court’s certainty and reassured its conscience, stated that the victim saw on the social networking platform “Facebook” a picture of her that the accused published on his account, and wrote obscene phrases underneath it that represented a kind of slander, as he accused her of being in a relationship with him for a period of time. Eight months, and she gets paid money for it, and her father also slanders her.

The victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the accused insulted her in front of her family and the people who saw the post, and directed immoral and obscene words at her, claiming that their relationship would continue for a period of time, pointing out that he published her picture without asking her permission. He also published a picture of her father and a description with an obscene phrase.

After taking legal measures against the accused, a team of electronic evidence examined his account and found offensive expressions towards the victim, who in turn provided a picture of the post and the words he wrote about her.

When the accused was interrogated during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the accusation, stating that the victim was his uncle’s wife, and she took his phone about two years ago and opened an account in his name on Facebook. She kept the password, and she was the one who entered the account and published those pictures and comments until he was implicated in the case. The accused pleaded his denial before the court.

The court stated in the merits of its ruling that the law does not require a specific intent for the crime of defamation to occur. Rather, it is sufficient to have a general intent that is achieved by the perpetrator’s knowledge that the matters containing the defamation or insult, had they been true, would have necessitated punishment or contempt for the defamer. Just as the attribution in the crime of defamation may be explicit or By way of pun, as it is established in the Court of Cassation’s jurisprudence that what matters in proof is the judge’s conviction and confidence in the evidence presented.

Accordingly, the court considers that the evidence is consistent in the validity of attributing this charge to the accused, taking into account the testimony of the victim in the Public Prosecution’s investigations and what was proven in the forensic evidence report, but it considers, based on the circumstances of the case, to exercise clemency against him, and orders a fine of 3,000 dirhams.