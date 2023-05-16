An (Asian) person was about to leave the country through Dubai Airport, heading to a European country, and when he showed his passport to the flight officer before boarding the plane, the employee discovered that he was carrying a forged Cypriot residence card, so he stopped him and referred him to the competent authorities, and the accused revealed that a friend of his had implicated him In that, he was given the forged card in their country, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which sentenced him to one month’s imprisonment with a suspended sentence.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty and reassured its conscience, that the accused was on his way to leave the country via Dubai Airport, heading to a European country, so the aviation officer stopped him, and asked him to show proof of his eligibility to travel there, so he provided him with a Cypriot residence card. .

Upon checking it by the competent employee, it was found that it was forged, and legal measures were taken against him, as he was arrested, and it was proven from reviewing what was stated in the report of the Documents Examination Department of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs that the card was completely forged.

When the accused was questioned by the police, and during the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the charge attributed to him at first, stating that he was on his way to leave the country, when the airline employee stopped him before boarding the plane, and asked him for evidence of his eligibility to enter Europe, so he provided him with his passport.

The employee stated that after checking the passport, the accused admitted that he had asked a friend of his in his country to help him get a job in another country, so he informed him that he would provide him with a forged passport with his personal photo, but with the data of another person, so that he could use it to enter that country. Pointing out that

He received a passport from him attributed to the Bahamas, and a Cypriot card was attached to it, and when he handed it over to the concerned employee, he discovered his matter.

By questioning him during the trial session in which he appeared in person, he denied the charge of participating in forging an unofficial document, admitted trying to use it, and explained the circumstances in which he was involved in the incident.

In the merits of the ruling, the court confirmed that for the crime of forgery it is required that the forged document be usable in order to prove the element of harm, indicating its reassurance in the evidence of proof against the accused, so it ruled that he be imprisoned for a month and then deported from the state, but it saw from the morals of the convict and his past what is grounds for belief That he will not return to committing a new crime, and therefore decided to stop the sentence for three years.