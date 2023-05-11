The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled a month’s imprisonment and a fine against an Asian who impersonated a policeman to enter the apartment of another person of the same nationality.

According to the facts of the case, the accused told the victim that he was from the Criminal Investigation Department, and wanted to enter the apartment to search it, but the victim suspected him, and asked him for evidence of his affiliation with the police, but the latter refused to show his identity, and threatened him that he would bring him to the center or bring him to the police. If he was not allowed to enter, but the victim called the building’s security, who brought the police to the accused.

The accused admitted the incident, admitting to impersonating a policeman, to enter the victim’s apartment.

For its part, the court stated that the crime of impersonating a public position is achieved as soon as the accused claims before others that he is the owner of the job he impersonated, even if he did not resort to doing one of its actions.

She pointed out that what was proven in the investigations of the Public Prosecution was the accused’s claim that he works in a public position, which the crime against him is available, and then the court ruled his conviction and punished him with one month’s imprisonment, a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, and deportation from the state.