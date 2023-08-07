An Asian person offered his vehicle for sale on an e-marketing website for 600 thousand dirhams, so a Gulf person contacted him and expressed a desire to buy it.

After negotiating for a short period, they went to a center affiliated with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to complete the deal.

The accused deposited a check for the value of the car in the bank account of the victim, and stood in front of an employee of the Roads and Transport Authority to transfer possession, so the employee warned him, and asked him to make sure that the amount entered the bank account before transferring possession, but instead of responding to the warnings, he asked the buyer to shake his hand, and swear that he is serious And true, and the check will be collected.

The accused responded to his request immediately, and he swore, so the owner of the car gave it up voluntarily.

The victim later informed the police when he realized that he had fallen into a fraud trap, so the 22-year-old was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the misdemeanor court, which sentenced him to three months in prison and a fine of 600,000 dirhams.

The victim stated in the prosecution’s investigations that his agent offered his vehicle (BMW X5 model 2022) for sale on the “Dubizzle” website, at a value of 600 thousand dirhams, so a Gulf person contacted him asking to buy it.

He said that his agent agreed with that person on all the details, and the latter deposited a check for the value of the car in the agent’s account, and sent him a copy of the deposit receipt.

He added that, based on that, he went with his agent to an examination and registration center to transfer ownership of the car, and the accused’s friend contacted them, because the latter did not speak English.

When they arrived and stood in front of the concerned employee, the latter asked him to ensure that the amount entered his bank account before executing the transfer of possession.

He repeated his warning to him of the need to pay attention before executing the deal.

The victim indicated that he had asked the accused to accompany him outside at this moment, and extended a handshake to him, asking him to swear that the value of the check would be transferred to the bank account, so the accused swore that, then the victim returned to the employee and transferred possession of the car to the accused.

He continued that he did not receive any cash in exchange for purchasing the car, stating that the defendant’s friend was the one who was communicating with him and informed him of depositing the check in his agent’s bank account, and he was the one who sent him a copy of the deposit, and requested the transfer of possession of the vehicle in the name of the first defendant.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the accusation attributed to him, stating that he had seen an advertisement for the sale of the vehicle through the site, so he contacted the advertiser and agreed with him to buy it for 600 thousand dirhams, and agreed with him to pay in cash.

The accused said that he paid the amount of 150,000 dirhams in cash to the victim, and agreed with him to pay the rest of the amount after transferring possession to him.

He added that he had deposited a check in the victim’s account for the remainder of the price of the vehicle, and had nothing to do with the check subject of the communication, pointing out that he later sold the vehicle to a “scrap” shop for a value of 300,000 dirhams because it had been parked for a long time and its engine had failed.

After examining the case by the court, it concluded that it was satisfied with the evidence and the testimony of the victim that the accused and his friend (a fugitive) deceived him and urged him to transfer possession of his car in the name of the accused, after depositing a check that they knew was not cashable to close the account drawn on it, and then ruled imprisonment The accused was arrested for three months and fined 600,000 dirhams, the value of the car.