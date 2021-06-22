The Dubai Public Prosecution has charged an (Asian) gang of five people with intentionally attempting to kill two people, for assaulting an employee (21 years) and a worker (43 years), with knives, because the employee did not respond to their request and paid them 5000 dirhams. In order to live under their protection in Al Quoz, they attacked the worker when he tried to defend the employee.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution indicated that the defendants stabbed the two victims in separate places on their bodies, which almost killed them, intending to kill them.

The first victim (the employee) stated that the incident began on January 14, when the defendants asked him to pay 5000 dirhams, and told him that the amount was in order to live under their protection in the Al Quoz area, as they form a gang and impose protection on individuals, but he did not lend them any Interest.

He added that on January 16, he was surprised by the defendants surrounding him while he was standing in front of a supermarket in the Al Quoz area, and asking him why he had not sent the required amount of money from him. Only after a worker (the second victim) intervened to defend the employee.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

