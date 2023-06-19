An Asian person fell victim to fraud in which the accused used temporary ink to write a check in front of the victim, and as soon as the ink disappeared, the fraudster wrote the name of another beneficiary on the check, and the amount of 32 thousand dirhams was withdrawn from the victim’s account, and two people were arrested pending the case. The Dubai Misdemeanor Court acquitted them of the charge of forging an unofficial document (check), and the Court of Appeal overturned the verdict and convicted them, and punished them with a fine of 3,000 dirhams, in addition to fining them the seized amount.

The victim stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he owned a bank account with a bank, and applied for a loan, but his request was rejected, as it was not compatible with the bank’s requirements.

He added that he later received a call from an Asian person who claimed to be a sales official in the bank, and spoke to him about the loan and the reason for the refusal, then informed him that he could help him solve the problem and obtain the loan from the same bank, provided that a sufficient amount was deposited in the account so that he could obtain three times the amount. The depositor agreed to that, collected money from his friends and family, and deposited 34 thousand dirhams in the account.

After about three weeks, he met the accused in a place outside the bank, and the latter informed him that the amount he would receive as a loan from the bank was 90,000 dirhams, and he received a form attributed to the bank to sign.

The victim indicated that the accused asked him to bring his checkbook with him to sign a security check for the loan, pointing out that while he was with the accused and received a call from one of his acquaintances, he got a little preoccupied with him, and left the checkbook with the accused who wrote the security check himself, and wrote down the name of the beneficiary. From the check, and the amount of the guarantee is 90 thousand dirhams, and left its due date blank, then gave it to the victim to sign it with a pen that was with the latter, meaning that the accused wrote the details of the check with his pen and the victim signed with another pen.

The victim pointed out that he saw an identification card in the possession of the accused stating that he worked for the bank, and the latter informed him that he would complete the loan procedures and contact him later, pointing out that he received a text message immediately after that from the bank stating that an amount of 32 thousand and 500 dirhams had been withdrawn from his account, so he asked the accused about the reason He withdrew the amount, but the latter explained to him that this is a routine procedure by the bank represented in seizing the existing amount until the completion of the loan procedures, and to ensure that there is a balance in the account.

He stated that he later contacted the bank to inquire about the reason for withdrawing the amount, and he was shocked that he had withdrawn according to the guarantee check that he signed, and he did not understand how that happened at the beginning, given that the amount that was written in the check was 90 thousand dirhams, while 32 thousand and 500 were withdrawn from the account. dirhams.

When he went to the bank and looked at the check, he realized that the data was forged and wrote the name of the second defendant in this case in the field of the beneficiary instead of the name of the bank. That the fugitive person who met him wrote the check data with a pen that contains temporary ink that remains for a while and disappears automatically after that, so that the fraudsters can change the check data.

It was established from the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and according to the case papers, that one of the defendants gave the check to the other to withdraw it for 500 dirhams, in agreement with the fleeing fraudster.

The Dubai Appeal Court overturned the acquittal of two defendants and ruled that they be found guilty in the case.

