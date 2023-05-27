An Asian accused caused severe damage to a Gulf house, after he entered the house in a scrap company car, and stole and loaded all the contents of the house, including windows, electrical and sanitary installations, water heaters, air conditioners, aluminum, and home decorations, which caused the victim heavy financial losses, and accordingly, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the plaintiff He has to pay the plaintiff 54 thousand and 621 dirhams for the material damage he suffered, and the rest of the requests were rejected, and he was obliged to pay expenses and attorney fees.

In detail, the case sheet stated that the defendant entered the plaintiff’s house with a car belonging to a private scrap company, and downloaded all the contents of the house, as he admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution the accusations leveled against him, and accordingly the misdemeanor court of the first instance ruled that he be imprisoned for three months and ordered a stay of execution of the sentence for a period of three years. The accused objected to the appeal ruling, and the court decided to accept the opposition in form, reject it, and support the objection.

And it was stated in the operative ruling of a civil court of first instance that the plaintiff’s requests were limited to a request for material compensation for the value of the movables that the defendant proceeded to steal, and what he missed in terms of earning in exchange for not renting the villa since the occurrence of the incident, and she pointed out that the criminal judgment issued against the defendant has an authority that adheres to it. The court as a chapter on the common issue between the criminal and civil lawsuit, from the defendant’s fault, which is represented in his confession of committing the incident of attempted theft and entering a dwelling without the will of its owner, and then the elements of tort were available from a proven error against the defendant for which he was convicted.

And she added: As for compensation for the value of the allowance for the return of the rental benefit, which is “lost earnings”, the court established that the villa in the place of the incident was empty of housing, and the plaintiff did not provide evidence of its suitability for housing before the accident occurred, and he did not submit previous lease contracts stating the average rental value, as It was not for the defendant to commit the incident in the presence of someone inhabiting it, which would mean that the request for financial compensation for the plaintiff’s loss of earnings came on an unsupported basis and must be rejected.

It stated that it required the defendant to pay the plaintiff 54 thousand and 621 dirhams for the material damage he suffered, and rejected other requests, and obligated the defendant to expenses and attorney fees.