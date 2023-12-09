An Asian person embezzled three electric generators, worth 550,000 dirhams. He rented them from a company for a monthly sum, but instead of keeping the trust, he sold them to an Arab person without papers or documents. The latter in turn sold two of them outside the country, and the third generator was found in his possession.

The police arrested the two defendants, and the Dubai Public Prosecution charged the first with embezzlement of movable funds, and the second with the charge of possessing money obtained from a crime under circumstances that lead to the belief that its source was illegal. They referred them to the Misdemeanor Court, which punished the first with imprisonment and the second with a fine.

It also ruled to fine each of them the value of the stolen equipment.

The facts of the case stated that the first defendant made permissible what was forbidden as a way to make a profit, and decided to betray those who entrusted him with equipment that he had rented in order to benefit from it, claiming that he needed it in his work.

A representative of the victim company said in the arrest report that his company had rented three electrical generators to the first accused, at a price of 550 thousand dirhams. Then it became known that the generators were located in a store specialized in selling heavy equipment and machinery in another emirate, so representatives from it went to the store. Its owner told them that he bought it from the person who rented it from them.

A prosecution witness stated that the first accused came to the company and contracted to rent the three generators for 29 thousand and 100 dirhams per month, and accordingly they were transferred to a warehouse belonging to him, with the intention that he would later move them to sites under construction.

The witness stated that, based on the rental contract, the victim company was scheduled to undertake maintenance of the rented equipment on a weekly basis, so the accused was contacted at the specified maintenance date, but it was noted that he was procrastinating in doing so, which raised the company’s suspicion of his position, so one of its employees moved to the warehouse where I transferred it to him, but he did not find it.

During the search, one of them was found on the second accused in the case.

When the first accused was questioned in the arrest report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the accusation attributed to him, and decided that he was merely an intermediary between the victim company and another company that needed three electrical generators.

Accordingly, he rented the equipment and deposited it in a warehouse belonging to the second defendant, but he knew nothing about it.

The second defendant, in turn, denied the accusation against him, stating that he owns an equipment trading company in the Emirate of Sharjah, and that he bought the three generators from a company specialized in transporting tiles for 250 thousand dirhams, after an Asian person contacted him and showed him pictures of them, and he agreed to buy them without documents.

He added that he sold two of them to a company in another Arab country, while the third generator was seized in his possession.

After examining the case, the court found the defendants guilty, ruling that the first be imprisoned for three months, the second be fined 10,000 dirhams, each of them should be fined 550,000 dirhams, and their deportation from the state.