The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled that an Asian be imprisoned for a month, deported from the country, and fined 26,000 dirhams, after convicting him of appropriating the aforementioned amount from another person with the intention of finalizing residency transactions for a number of the victim’s employees.

Not only did the accused seize the money, but he accused the victim of suffering from a psychological disorder, and that he forced the eyewitnesses working for him to testify in his favor, but the court was not convinced of that and ruled to convict him.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to what was established in the court’s certainty and its conscience reassured him, and it was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the accused pledged to the victim to complete the residence procedures for a number of workers with him, and received 26 thousand dirhams from him in the presence of two witnesses, but he did not commit to the required work, and spent the amount he received, and he refused all attempts to persuade him to refund the money.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim stated that he knew the accused, and the latter informed him of his ability to complete pending procedures related to residence visas for a number of his employees, and determined the amount of the fees for him, but he did not abide by the agreement and seized the money to his detriment.

While one of the eyewitnesses stated that he attended the process of handing over the money by the victim to the accused, about three months ago, in a garage belonging to the former, with the aim of terminating the residence visas of a number of workers, and his statements were supported by another witness.

By asking the accused, he denied the charge attributed to him in the seizure report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, stating that he had a superficial relationship with the victim, as he recognized him when he went to the garage to repair his friend’s vehicle, denying receiving any sums of money from him, describing him as suffering from a psychological disorder, and complaining against his children themselves, And that the eyewitnesses whom he used to support his account work for him and gave that testimony out of fear of him.

For its part, and after examining the case, the court affirmed its confidence in the evidence, and believes that the accused deliberately seized the cash amount owned by the victim, which was handed over to him as a power of attorney.

And she confirmed that she refused the accused’s denial of committing the incident, and saw it as a way to evade the accusation against himself, in order to escape punishment, and then sentenced him to one month in prison, fined him 26 thousand dirhams, and deported him from the state.