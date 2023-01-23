A woman of the nationality of an Arab country descended to swim in the sea of ​​Al-Mamzar yesterday evening, Sunday, but she was unable to resist the water currents, and began to struggle with drowning. Sharjah, and the Maritime Rescue Team of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, in cooperation with the public, managed to rescue the woman and provide the necessary first aid for her, and the husband was found dead after immediate searches by the specialized teams with their crews.

And Sharjah Police stated that the rescue teams and police patrols dealt with the incident with a record speed of arrival, as soon as a report was received by an (Arab) person to the central operations room on Sunday evening, stating that there was a case of drowning of a woman and her husband (an Asian) in the Al-Mamzar Sea, and the teams were able to aid the wife and ensure her safety. , While the drowned husband was recovered from the sea water, and first aid was administered to him, except that he had passed away, and it was found that he had died while trying to save his wife from drowning.

The Sharjah Police General Command is investigating the circumstances of the death of the 24-year-old husband, calling on the honorable public to refrain from swimming during times of weather fluctuations, and to adhere to the directives issued in this regard by the competent authorities in the country in order to preserve public safety. She emphasized that the rescue crews are on high alert and readiness to deal with accidents, calling for adherence to all controls and preventive measures, practicing swimming in the designated areas, staying away from areas of sea currents on which guidance panels are spread, avoiding prohibited times, such as the night period, and following the instructions of inspectors and rescuers.