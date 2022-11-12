An Asian man died while crossing Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road last Wednesday, as a result of his severe injury, after being hit by a vehicle driven by an Arab in his twenties.

The driver fled the scene, but police patrols managed to catch him 48 hours before the accident.

The Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Sharjah Police, Lt. Col. Omar Bughanim, said that a report was received to the Central Operations Room last Wednesday evening stating that a run-over accident occurred along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, near the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, so the concerned authorities moved to the site, where facts emerged. Planning, inference and surveillance cameras that the deceased was run over while walking to the other side of the street, bypassing the six lanes of the road, while the driver fled the site.

He added that the competent authorities began their police operations to track the owner of the vehicle, and succeeded in apprehending him within 48 hours. Boughanem pointed out that crossing highways involves a great danger, with speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour, which makes run-over accidents almost certain, adding that “his injuries often lead to death.”

He also pointed out that escaping from the scene of the accident is a crime, and an abandonment of human and societal responsibility.

He called for adherence to traffic instructions, regulations, rules and instructions that would achieve road security and reach the highest standards of traffic safety, and to abide by the safe crossing of the designated places and the use of bridges and tunnels designated for pedestrians.