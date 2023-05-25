An Asian (29 years old) took advantage of his girlfriend’s trust in him and stole her credit card data, and seized 5,000 dirhams from her bank account, after he persuaded her to help her follow up on her bank accounts, and his crime was documented with surveillance cameras.

The victim filed a report with the police about the incident, and the accused was referred to the Public Prosecution and then to the Criminal Court in Dubai on charges of using a credit card without permission from its owner, with the intention of obtaining sums of money, and the court was convinced of the evidence of guilt, but the criminal case lapsed with the victim’s concession.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to what was established in the court’s certainty and reassured by its conscience and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the accused took advantage of his friendship with the victim, and asked her to download an electronic program for the bank with which her account was registered on her mobile phone, to follow up on her bank accounts, and in light of her confidence in him she did not notice He registered her credit card number, relying on her confidence in him, and seized 5,000 dirhams from her bank account by withdrawing it through an ATM, and surveillance cameras documented the transaction.

The victim said in the prosecution’s investigations that she had received a text message from the bank stating that an amount of 5,000 dirhams had been deducted from her account, so she contacted the bank, which immediately suspended her bank card in order to avoid any similar withdrawals.

She added that she inquired about how to withdraw the amount, and the bank informed her that the process took place from an automated teller machine, indicating that she suspected her boyfriend of having asked her the day before to download the bank’s electronic application on her phone, and she believed that he had obtained her bank card number.

By asking one of the defendant’s friends, he mentioned in the police inference report that he was accompanied by the latter, as they were two companions and lived together in the same room in one of the residential areas in Dubai.

And it was established from the recording of the surveillance cameras covering the ATM area from which the withdrawal process took place, that the accused was present and that he carried out the operation at the same time, but he denied the charge against him during his questioning in the record of evidence and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and he also protested his denial before the court.

For its part, the court stated in the rationale for its ruling that it was proven from the case papers that the accused seized 5,000 dirhams from the victim’s account using her credit card, which met the legal elements of the crime, noting that based on the victim’s waiver of the case, the court ruled that it lapse.

• The criminal case lapsed after the victim’s concession.