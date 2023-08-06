The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled that a 33-year-old Asian be imprisoned for three months, fined about 20 thousand dirhams, and deported from the country, after he was convicted of defrauding a person by deluding him of his ability to sell him a digital currency for 10 thousand and 100 dirhams, which the victim transferred to his account, but he He took the amount without providing him with the digital currency. The Dubai Public Prosecution also charged the accused with engaging in one of the activities of virtual asset service providers without obtaining a license to do so from the competent regulatory authorities.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the victim got acquainted with the accused through one of the platforms, by announcing his recent status regarding his work in digital currency trading.

The victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that he contacted the accused after he saw his advertisement, and asked him to buy a digital currency for his benefit, so the accused told him of the need to transfer the value of the digital currency to his account at the rate of 10 thousand and 100 dirhams to ensure the seriousness of the transaction, so the victim went to an ATM. Automatic and deposited the required amount in the accused’s account in a local bank, indicating that he waited for the digital currency to be transferred to his virtual account, but the accused did not comply with that, so he demanded that he return the amount he transferred to him, but he stalled and stopped answering his calls.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the accusation attributed to him, deciding that he informed the victim that he had sold a digital currency, so the latter asked him to buy a group of them, and deposited in his personal account an amount of 10 thousand and 100 dirhams, contrary to the agreement between them that stipulated the need to deposit The amount in the account of the platform involved in the sale of this currency.

The accused said that he explained this mistake to the victim, that he violated the requirements of the platform, and informed him that he would return his money to him after returning from travel, because he was outside the country, indicating that he later transferred the digital currency to the victim’s account, and the matter was settled between them, as the accused repeated his statements. In front of court.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the crime of fraud requires, in part, the impersonation of an incorrect deal, deluding the victims into the existence of a false project or a forged incident, or creating hope for an imaginary profit, noting that the offender’s taking an incorrect capacity is an independent and self-contained method. The monument is sufficient alone in the formation of the material element of the crime.

And she stated that by examining the case papers, she was reassured by the evidence proving the conviction of the accused, disregarding his denial, and the defenses he raised that are not based on acceptable evidence.

The court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for three months, and fined him 10 thousand and 100 dirhams for the charge attributed to him, in addition to the value of the money in question that could not be seized, in addition to deporting him from the country.

