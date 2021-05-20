An Asian country witnesses a record increase in Corona injuries and deaths

Although the outbreak of the new Corona virus has decreased in many European countries, which have begun to ease restrictions to combat it, the epidemic is registering a record increase in some countries.

After India and Nepal, here is another Asian country experiencing a new record increase for the pandemic.

It is related to Malaysia, which recorded a new daily increase in infections and deaths from the emerging corona virus, today, Thursday.

Malaysia is facing a rise in the number of new cases and the severity of symptoms, as it recorded 59 new deaths from the disease today, in a record increase in deaths for the third day this week, while 6,806 new infections were detected, in a record increase for the second day in a row.

With this, the total number of injuries in Malaysia reached 492,302, which is the third highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and the Philippines.

Malaysia imposed a nationwide lockdown this month, banning domestic travel and closing schools.

The recent increase in infections is due to reasons, including highly infectious strains that were discovered in recent weeks.