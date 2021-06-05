After Nigeria suspended its activity, this time an Asian country issued an ultimatum to Twitter’s microblogging site, today, Saturday.

The Indian government has given the company what it calls one last chance to comply with its new regulations for the major online social media platforms that came into effect on May 26.

The new rules include proactive monitoring, blanket authority to obtain information about users, and a requirement to appoint an India-based compliance officer who will be criminally responsible for content posted on the platform.

Twitter has expressed concern about some of these rules and has also sought time to enforce them.

In its letter, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked Twitter to comply immediately with the rules, otherwise it will lose its exemption from responsibility and face “consequences,” the Indian Asian News Agency (IANS) reported.

The new guidelines define social media platforms, which have more than 5 million users, as “important intermediaries”. If those platforms do not comply with the new guidelines, they could lose their status as intermediaries, which means they will be subject to legal action for something posted on them.

The Ministry of Information Technology’s letter did not give a deadline, the IANS news agency reported.