An Asian person resorted to committing a crime to release his brother, who was arrested for violating the residence law, as he offered a bribe to the policeman who seized his brother 10 thousand dirhams, in exchange for his release without taking any legal measures, and even implicated three others, including his friend, in this crime, to be arrested All of them after informing the police sergeant about the incident, preparing an ambush for them, and then referring them to the Public Prosecution on charges of offering a gift (bribe) to a public employee. The Criminal Court ruled that they be imprisoned for six months and fined each of them 10 thousand dirhams.

In detail, the facts of the case stated, according to the court’s certainty and its conscience, and it was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the whistleblower was a police sergeant in the Naif Center, who was on top of his work in the area of ​​jurisdiction, and arrested an Asian person on charges of staying in the country illegally, while he was carrying out the procedures of detention. That person asked him for his phone to make a call, then gave him the phone and asked him to talk to his brother.

The policeman said that he was surprised by the first accused (brother of the detained person), offering him a bribe of 10,000 dirhams in exchange for the release of his brother without taking any legal measures against him, pointing out that he informed his direct official of what happened, so the latter asked him to go along with the accused and prepare an ambush to catch him red-handed.

The policeman added that he was surprised by three other friends of the first accused who were involved in the agreement and assistance with him in committing the crime of offering bribery, pointing out that he had set an appointment to meet the first accused in front of the toilets inside the center.

At the appointed time, he was surprised by the presence of the second and third defendants, and one of them was in possession of 5,600 dirhams, so he inquired from them about the rest of the amount, so he informed the third defendant that a fourth person would attend him, and the latter actually attended, and it was found that he was the owner of the money paid, so the three of them were arrested, then the first accused lured the person’s brother violator, and they were all arrested.

By asking the first suspect in the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, he decided that he had received a call from his brother stating that he had been detained, and he gave him an Arab person who later realized that he was the reporting policeman, so he inquired from him about the fine imposed on his brother for being in violation of the residence laws, so he told him that he had to pay 40 thousand dirhams, claiming that he told him that he He only has 10 thousand dirhams, and he decided to pay it as a fine, and asked the amount from his friend, the fourth accused, and the latter replied that he had only part of it, and he would meet him near the center to hand it over.

The accused added that he called the second and third defendants and asked them to meet him near the police station, to hand over the required amount, while he waited outside the center, until the fourth defendant called him, who in turn was arrested by the police.

While the second defendant stated that he was wandering around Naif area with the third defendant when the first defendant stopped them and asked them to help him as they are of one nationality, by handing over a sum of money to a person inside the police station to release his brother, and he gave them money in addition to a mobile phone to follow them.

The third defendant added that he was surprised that the person who was supposed to receive the money from them was a policeman, and he asked them about the first defendant, so they told him that he was outside the center, so he told them that he was wanted for arrest because he offered a bribe to release his friend and he would not leave them before his arrest. After examining the case by the court, it confirmed the completion of the crime of offering bribery to the defendants and ruled that they be punished with six months imprisonment, a fine of 10 thousand dirhams, and deportation from the country.

