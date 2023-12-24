The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family, Civil and Administrative Suits upheld a ruling from a court of first instance, which ruled to reject an insolvency application submitted by a debtor to a bank in the amount of 570 thousand dirhams, on the basis that he had suffered from a mental illness that prevented him from paying the debt. The court ruled to reject the appeal.

In the details, a man (of Asian nationality) submitted an insolvency request to settle his debt with a bank, indicating that he was working as an employee in one of the agencies, and his health and psychological condition deteriorated, and he became unable to distinguish and choose according to the attached medical reports, and that he borrowed from the bank an amount of 570 thousand. dirhams, and he was unable to repay the loan, and a ruling was issued against him obliging him to pay the debt, which led him to file an insolvency application, while the court of first instance ruled not to accept the insolvency application and oblige the applicant to pay the expenses.

The applicant was not satisfied with this ruling, so he filed his appeal, and demanded that the appeal be accepted in form and in substance by canceling the appealed ruling and ruling on the petitioner’s request, complaining that the appealed ruling was deficient in justification, as the appealed ruling based its reasons on the condition of natural persons, but the court of first instance did not pay attention to this. That the person who is claiming insolvency is unable to discriminate, and suffers from psychological illnesses, according to the reports submitted to the court, and that as a result of his medical condition, he was unable to repay the value of the loan that you obtained.

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified in the merits of its ruling that the law’s definition of insolvency is facing current or expected financial difficulties that make the debtor unable to settle his debts, noting that the appellant was unable to prove that fulfilling the debt that is the subject of the insolvency case had become impossible for him for no reason. He has a hand in it, and this does not affect what he claims about his being suffering from a mental illness that prevented him from performing his obligations, as the litigation papers lacked any evidence of that, in addition to the fact that these reasons are not in themselves considered a reason that requires declaring his insolvency.

The court indicated that it is not obligated to assign the opponent to provide evidence of his defense or draw his attention to the requirements of this defense, and it is sufficient for it to evaluate its judgment according to the documents presented to it, pointing out that the appellant did not submit to the court documents proving his insolvency, and did not come up with a new defense that would change the face of opinion in the case. This does not affect what was stated in his appeal against the appealed ruling, which is a matter in which the court of first instance has examined the evidence presented, arriving at the result it ruled. The court ruled to accept the appeal in form and in substance, upholding the appealed ruling, and obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.

