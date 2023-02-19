A 22-year-old Asian man entered a phone store in Naif Market in Dubai, in order to buy phones, but he decided to take advantage of the opportunity to steal a phone, and he was eventually arrested, and the Dubai police referred him to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for a month and removed from The state, after being satisfied with the possibility of repeating the crime.

According to the case papers, according to the court’s certainty and reassurance, it was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the accused was shopping in the Naif area in search of mobile phones, and he saw a store offering a large group of them, so he entered and examined the phones normally and decided to buy a number of them.

And the lawsuit papers indicated that he “decided not to be satisfied with the purchase, and his devil begged him to steal a phone and include it in the group he bought, so he inserted the iPhone in his pants pocket and completed the purchase process, and the store employees noticed him and informed the police, and he was arrested in possession of the stolen phone.”

The accused confessed in detail to his crime in the police inference report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, stating that the idea came to him at the moment of its implementation, as he first bought three modern phones, then stole a golden iPhone Pro Max, the price of which is 4200 dirhams, pointing out that he thought he could add it to The group he bought, but he was caught and arrested inside the shop.

The store manager testified that the accused came at about 11 am, examined the phones and decided to buy a number of them, but he took advantage of the presence of one worker in the place and he was inattentive and put the phone in his pocket, and actually left the store with it, but attention was quickly taken and he was returned to the store, and the police were informed, who threw Catch him.

In the merits of the ruling, the court confirmed its satisfaction with the evidence, which includes a detailed confession of the free and conscious will of the accused, pointing out that it sees from the conditions of the accused, his past, his behavior, and the circumstances of the case that there is a serious possibility that he will commit it again, and then it ruled that he be imprisoned for one month and also punished him with the measure of deportation from the state. .